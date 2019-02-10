Popular Topics
Ramaphosa announced as AU chair for 2020

The Presidency says Ramaphosa will take over from Egypt president Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who is currently serving his term for 2019.

FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the 25th annual Investing in Africa Mining Indaba at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. Picture: GCIS.
FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the 25th annual Investing in Africa Mining Indaba at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. Picture: GCIS.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has been announced as the African Union chairperson for next year.

The Presidency says Ramaphosa will take over from Egypt president Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who is currently serving his term for 2019.

Each term as AU chair runs for one year.

Sisi was suspended from the AU five years ago after a coup that unseated former Egyptian leader Mohamed Morsi.

Sisi is today dealing with significant domestic security challenges and is expected to concentrate his presidency on dealing with migration and displaced persons from and within Africa.

While still faced by disapproval, his election to the leadership of the union is now considered as a mark of his full rehabilitation.

