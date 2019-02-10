Popular Topics
PSG's Cavani injured ahead of Man United game

The Uruguay striker left the pitch on the stroke of halftime holding his thigh, soon after scoring with a penalty in the 42nd minute.

PSG forwards Neymar (left) and Edison Cavani celebrate a goal. Picture: @neymarjr/Twitter
46 minutes ago

PARIS – Edinson Cavani is a major doubt for Paris St Germain’s Champions League clash with Manchester United after picking up a thigh injury in his team’s 1-0 Ligue 1 win over Girondins de Bordeaux on Saturday.

The Uruguay striker left the pitch on the stroke of halftime holding his thigh, soon after scoring with a penalty in the 42nd minute.

“I don’t have good news. We have to wait,” said coach Thomas Tuchel three days before PSG take on United at Old Trafford in a Champions League last-16 first-leg match.

Tuchel’s side will also be missing Brazil striker Neymar, who has been ruled out with a foot injury.

“I honestly don’t know if Cavani will play. Yes, it is worrying. We don’t have another Edi like we don’t have another Neymar,” Tuchel added.

