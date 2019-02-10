Popular Topics
Nyanga police arrest hijackers after high speed chase

TRT followed the vehicle and the driver started driving at a high speed. A chase ensued, and the vehicle suddenly stopped with four men escaping from the vehicle and running in different directions.

Pair of handcuffs.
Pair of handcuffs.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Tactical Response Team (TRT) members patrolling in Browns Farm at Siyahlala informal settlement noticed a silver Opel Corsa vehicle that had been reported hijacked in the area.

TRT followed the vehicle and the driver started driving at a high speed. A chase ensued, and the vehicle suddenly stopped with four men escaping from the vehicle and running in different directions.

The driver came out of the vehicle with a firearm in his hand and started to shoot at police, who returned fire.

The suspect subsequently fled on foot while shooting at police. Police chased the suspect but lost track of him.

Upon returning to the deserted vehicle, a 19-year-old woman who was sitting next to the vehicle and was later identified as one of the suspects by the victim was arrested.

While on the scene, local police brought an injured man whom the TRT members identified him as the man who shot at them and ran away.

Both suspects were arrested and the injured suspect is under police guard in hospital, once he has been charged he will appear in court for attempted murder and hijacking.

