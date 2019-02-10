Naked body of DUT employee found on campus

Dr Euvette Taylor (30) was a staff member and residence advisor.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have confirmed that the naked body of a Durban University of Technology employee was found in his room in a campus residence this morning.

Dr Euvette Taylor (30) was a staff member and residence advisor at the university.

Police say the cause of death has not yet been determined and that he had not suffered open external wounds.

Taylor's car had also been stolen and was later discovered in Umlazi L section.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele says a murder case has been opened but no arrests have yet been made.