Motsoaledi disappointed over non-payment of doctors' salaries

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says he is disappointed and highly distressed that some interns and doctors who started work in last month have still not received their January salaries.

The South African Medical Association (Sama) had reached an agreement with the administrations of health sectors in various provinces that salaries would be paid by this past week, however, some doctors have been left hanging and have still not received their payments.

Sama has since warned that the approximately 222 doctors in Gauteng alone who have been affected will not report for duty until they receive their salaries.

This move is set to put more pressure on an already strained health sector in the country.

The Gauteng Department of Health missed the deadline to pay new doctors on the 31st of last month- after claiming there had been a delay in processing their details.

Motsoaledi says he doesn't understand how something like this could happen.

“The issue of the payment of salaries should not be a complex one. All that was left was to capture the details of each and every doctor in each province and start paying them. We are so disappointed.”