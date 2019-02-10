Mashaba wins defamation case against Tau over 'anti-black' comment

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
Go

Mashaba wins defamation case against Tau over 'anti-black' comment

Herman Mashaba brought a lawsuit against Parks Tau for what has been described as the "crude and shameful comments" he made alleging Mashaba was sexist and anti-black.

FILE: Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba laid charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering against former MMC of Finance Geoff Makhubo and former mayor Parks Tau, at Johannesburg Central police station. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
FILE: Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba laid charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering against former MMC of Finance Geoff Makhubo and former mayor Parks Tau, at Johannesburg Central police station. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former Joburg mayor Parks Tau has been slammed by the South Gauteng High Court for defaming current mayor Herman Mashaba.

Mashaba brought a lawsuit against Tau for what has been described as the "crude and shameful comments" he
made alleging Mashaba was sexist and anti-black.

Judge Van der Linde ruled Tau's comments "stretched the boundaries of legitimate political criticism into character assassination".

Tau made the remarks at the funeral of late African National Congress councillor Nonhlanhla Mthembu back in 2016.

Mashaba’s spokesperson Luyanda Mfeka says Tau has also been interdicted from repeating his comments.

The court has ordered Tau to pay for the legal costs. Mashaba says he will donate these funds to charity.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA