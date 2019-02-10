Mashaba wins defamation case against Tau over 'anti-black' comment

Herman Mashaba brought a lawsuit against Parks Tau for what has been described as the "crude and shameful comments" he made alleging Mashaba was sexist and anti-black.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Joburg mayor Parks Tau has been slammed by the South Gauteng High Court for defaming current mayor Herman Mashaba.

Mashaba brought a lawsuit against Tau for what has been described as the "crude and shameful comments" he

made alleging Mashaba was sexist and anti-black.

Judge Van der Linde ruled Tau's comments "stretched the boundaries of legitimate political criticism into character assassination".

Tau made the remarks at the funeral of late African National Congress councillor Nonhlanhla Mthembu back in 2016.

Mashaba’s spokesperson Luyanda Mfeka says Tau has also been interdicted from repeating his comments.

The court has ordered Tau to pay for the legal costs. Mashaba says he will donate these funds to charity.