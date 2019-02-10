Madikizela: ‘ANC requires R550m to run its election campaign ’

ANC Eastern Cape Treasurer Babalo Madikizela says running an organisation like the ANC is becoming more expensive while revenue keeps shrinking.

JOHANNESBURG – Questions are being asked about whether the revelations about Bosasa, now African Global Operation, will affect the African National Congress (ANC) financially ahead of the elections in May.

The Zondo commission of inquiry has heard how money was channelled from Bosasa to various politicians.

There are now concerns about whether the overall funding campaign for the ANC will be affected following the damning revelations with the party suffering reputational damage.

ANC Eastern Cape Treasurer Babalo Madikizela says there are concerns that the Bosasa scandal emerging from the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture will harm the ANC financially.

He was quoted by the cape times while speaking an ANC Eastern Cape fundraising dinner in Mthatha this weekend.

Madikizela says running an organisation like the ANC is becoming more expensive while revenue keeps shrinking.

He says the ANC requires at least R550 million to run its campaign for the election.

Madikizela says there are concerns about the Bosasa scandal affecting the raising funds for the election.

But he welcomes the arrest of former boss Angelo Agrizzi and others allegedly involved in corruption.