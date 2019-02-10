Lotto Results: Saturday 9 February 2019

EWN brings you the winning Lotto results. Were you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 9 February are as follows:

Lotto results: 6, 10, 17, 31, 40, 49 Bonus: 24

LottoPlus results: 6, 12, 23, 40, 42, 52 Bonus: 8

LottoPlus2 results: 1, 4, 15, 36, 47, 48 Bonus: 50