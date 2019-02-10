[LISTEN] 'Turn your phone off and spend time with your kids'

Radio 702 | Amanda Rogaly is the founder and 'chief mommy' of top parenting portal, BabyYumYum and says it's never too late to get your kids involved in preparing the night before, for the next morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Many parents struggle with coordinating their children's busy schedules, from school work to projects, to sports and cultural activities.

She says it's a good idea to make use of technology like WhatsApp groups, to organise your life and being organised will also ultimately help the people who are helping you to take care of your children, to know what to do.

"Every family needs to have ground rules. They will allow structure and foundation and will allow order in families. People will know what is expected of them.

"Parenting needs to be fun. There is a difference between quality time and quantity time that you spend with your children."

