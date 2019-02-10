Popular Topics
[LISTEN] Kagiso Lediga speaks about Africa’s 1st Netflix original series

| Kagiso Lediga has created Netflix’s first original African series titled ‘Queen Sono' - a drama series set in the world of espionage with an added zest of humour.

JOHANNESBURG - Phemelo Motene sat down with Comedian and television presenter, Kagiso Lediga on the Weekend Breakfast to talk about his life and recent projects.

Lediga has created Netflix’s first original African series titled ‘Queen Sono’ - a drama series set in the world of espionage with an added zest of humour.

South African actress Pearl Thusi will star in the drama series, she plays a highly trained top spy in a local agency who must tackle dangerous cases and also face changing relationships in her personal life.

Lediga says he is excited that he will be working with Netflix and that he will be will be working with people he has worked with for a long time.

Listen to the audio above for more.

