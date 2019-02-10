-
Limpopo police launch manhunt for 6 awaiting trial escapees
They were arrested for various crimes including business and house robbery, attempted murder and theft.
JOHANNESBURG – Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for a group of awaiting trial prisoners after they escaped from the holding cells outside Tzaneen.
It’s understood the six inmates escaped from lawful custody on Saturday.
They were arrested for various crimes including business and house robbery, attempted murder and theft.
The polices Moatshe Ngoepe says, “It’s alleged that six awaiting trial prisoners escaped when they were busy given food by the police. Anyone who can assist us with information about these escapees may contact colonel investigating the case on 082 451 7181.”
Timeline
-
Joburg High Court reopened following escape of two-awaiting trial prisoners9 days ago
-
Limpopo police offer R50k reward for Rambau’s killers arrest21 days ago
-
Two-time escapee & convicted murderer handed two life sentences51 days ago
-
Bheki Cele: Security breaches at SA’s courts a concern for us66 days ago
