Gift of the Givers sends trucks to Makhanda as 80k residents without water

The town's main Settlers Dam is at now at a capacity of 13% with only 3% of the water being usable.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
31 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Gift of the Givers will tomorrow send five truckloads of bottled water to Makhanda in the Eastern Cape to assist the region which is currently gripped by a dire water shortage.

The town's main Settlers Dam is at now at a capacity of 13% with only 3% of the water being usable.

Founder of Gift of the Givers, Imtiaz Sooliman says residents in the town have appealed to the organisation for help as some have not had water for at least six days.

He says almost 80,000 residents are without water with only one plant that can produce 80 megalitres per day but the requirement is 80 megalitres a day.

Sooliman says the only relief option at this stage is bottled water.

“We are sending five trucks of water tomorrow and we’ll have to do that for the next few days to come and hopefully one plant where the pumps have broken should be functional late next week.”

