Eskom to start implementing stage 2 load shedding from today

This is the first time the power utility will be load shedding in two months.

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom has announced that it will start implementing stage two load shedding from 1 pm to 10 pm from today.

This is the first time the power utility will be load shedding in two months.

This comes just days after president Cyril Ramaphosa announced plans to restructure Eskom in a bid to save the struggling power utility.

Eskom spokesperson says the cause is due to a shortage of capacity and

There's a need for the utility to replenish their water and diesel reserves.