Egypt’s El-Sisi assumes AU presidency

Continental leaders, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, will urge him to push administrative and financial reforms introduced by his predecessor Rawanda’s President Paul Kagame.

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. Picture: @AlsisiOfficial/Twitter
one hour ago

PRETORIA – Egypt’s President Abdel Fatah El Sisi assumes the rotating presidency of the African Union (AU) at the summit of the 55-nation grouping in Addis Ababa on Sunday.

Continental leaders, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, will urge him to push administrative and financial reforms introduced by his predecessor Rwanda's President Paul Kagame.

But the former Egyptian military leader is expected to stress security and peacekeeping issues.

Five years ago, the AU suspended El Sisi’s after a coup that unseated Mohamed Morsi.

El Sisi’s elevation to the ceremonial leadership of the union marks his full rehabilitation.

He’s dealing with significant domestic security challenges that are expected to colour the flavour of his AU presidency, that will concentrate on dealing with migration and displaced persons from and within Africa.

