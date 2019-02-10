De Lille gunning for Western Cape premier post

GOOD secretary-general Brett Heron says the party has completed the premier candidate selection process for four of the provinces.

CAPE TOWN - Political party, GOOD has today announced that Patricia de Lille will campaign for the Western Cape premier’s post.

De Lille served as Cape Town mayor from 2011 before resigning last year after a protracted legal battle with the Democratic Alliance (DA).

She subsequently formed her own party and now serves as its leader.

GOOD secretary-general Brett Heron says the party has completed the premier candidate selection process for four of the provinces.

“We believe Patricia de Lille offers the voters of the Western Cape the opportunity to elect a premier that has the leadership experience, passion and energy to unite our province.”