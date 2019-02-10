David Beckham statue set to be unveiled in Los Angeles
The retired soccer star played for the American team for six years after joining them in 2007, and his efforts are to be recognised with the construction of a statue at Dignity Health Sports Park.
LOS ANGELES - A statue of David Beckham is to be unveiled outside LA Galaxy's stadium in March.
The retired soccer star played for the American team for six years after joining them in 2007, and his efforts are to be recognised with the construction of a statue at Dignity Health Sports Park.
The statue is to be officially unveiled on 2 March, when the Galaxy will host their first game of the new MLS season.
Beckham (43) who also played for the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid during his career - helped the Galaxy to win back-to-back MLS Cups in 2011 and 2012, before retiring from the sport in 2013.
Since then, Beckham has pursued a variety of other interests, including making cameo appearances in 'The Man from U.N.C.L.E.' and 'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword'.
However, in January, it was announced that Beckham is set to buy a 10% stake in Salford City Football Club.
The former England captain - who joined his former Manchester United teammates Gary and Phil Neville, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt by investing in Salford - said: "It is a really special club with a special group of people. My early years in Manchester were all spent in Salford. I grew up there in many ways so to be able to finally join the lads and the club today is a great feeling.
"Salford City has achieved so much success in a short space of time, the fans are incredible and I'm really excited to be spending more time in Salford again."
Beckham is a close friend of his Salford City co-owners, having played alongside them since his teenage years.
