DA optimistic about winning GP, NC and retaining WC in elections

Party leader Mmusi Maimane briefed the media on the outcomes of the DA's federal council meeting held in Cape town this weekend.

CAPE TOWN - With less than four months until South Africans head to the polls, the Democratic Alliance (DA) says it's optimistic about election wins in the Western Cape, Gauteng and the Northern Cape this year.

This is the last gathering of its kind before general elections in May.

The DA says a range of issues have been discussed, including the party’s election manifesto, its candidate list process and renewed guidelines for the party’s mayors.

Maimane says Federal Council unanimously adopted the DA’s manifesto.

“Federal Council reaffirmed that the election targets are about going out and governing Gauteng, Northern Cape, to retain the Western Cape and ultimately to create a growing share of the vote nationally.”

He adds Federal Council also adopted the party’s Mayoral Handbook which outlines rules and regulations for DA representatives in local government.

“You will recall, we’ve seen excessive abuses that take place in other municipalities where people buy luxury vehicles.”

The party will officially launch its manifesto on 23 February at Johannesburg’s Rand Stadium.