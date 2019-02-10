DA optimistic about winning GP, NC and retaining WC in elections
Party leader Mmusi Maimane briefed the media on the outcomes of the DA's federal council meeting held in Cape town this weekend.
CAPE TOWN - With less than four months until South Africans head to the polls, the Democratic Alliance (DA) says it's optimistic about election wins in the Western Cape, Gauteng and the Northern Cape this year.
Party leader Mmusi Maimane briefed the media on the outcomes of the DA's federal council meeting held in Cape town this weekend.
This is the last gathering of its kind before general elections in May.
The DA says a range of issues have been discussed, including the party’s election manifesto, its candidate list process and renewed guidelines for the party’s mayors.
Maimane says Federal Council unanimously adopted the DA’s manifesto.
“Federal Council reaffirmed that the election targets are about going out and governing Gauteng, Northern Cape, to retain the Western Cape and ultimately to create a growing share of the vote nationally.”
He adds Federal Council also adopted the party’s Mayoral Handbook which outlines rules and regulations for DA representatives in local government.
“You will recall, we’ve seen excessive abuses that take place in other municipalities where people buy luxury vehicles.”
The party will officially launch its manifesto on 23 February at Johannesburg’s Rand Stadium.
Popular in Local
-
Eskom to implement stage 2 load shedding today
-
Lotto Results: Saturday 9 February 2019
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 8 February 2019
-
SA's tough choice: Land redistribution or mining investment?
-
Madikizela: ‘ANC requires R550m to run its election campaign ’
-
Sanef calls for meeting with Ndabeni-Abrahams after media blockage incident
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.