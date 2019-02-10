-
DA in Limpopo to file complaint with Ipid for alleged police brutality
Sanef calls for meeting with Ndabeni-Abrahams after media blockage incident
Eskom to implement stage 2 load shedding today
SA's tough choice: Land redistribution or mining investment?
DR Congo Ebola death toll passes 500: health ministry
Three killed in UN helicopter crash in disputed region
Sanef calls for meeting with Ndabeni-Abrahams after media blockage incident
Eskom to implement stage 2 load shedding today
SA's tough choice: Land redistribution or mining investment?
ANC EC stresses importance of media freedom after Ndabeni-Abrahams incident
Limpopo police launch manhunt for 6 awaiting trial escapees
Madikizela: 'ANC requires R550m to run its election campaign '
ANC EC stresses importance of media freedom after Ndabeni-Abrahams incident
Madikizela: 'ANC requires R550m to run its election campaign '
Sanef condemns blocking of journalists by Ndabeni-Abrahams
Ndabeni-Abrahams apologises for 'altercation' with media at ANC rally
Mantashe wouldn't allow upgrades to his houses if he knew of Bosasa corruption
[WATCH] Mantashe gives tour of house, says Bosasa didn't pay R300k for upgrades
[OPINION] Sona 2019, a good night for the president
[OPINION] Sona 2019: President Ramaphosa must move beyond the platitudes
[OPINION] Just let children be
[ANALYSIS] Why delays to fixing healthcare are bad news for South Africans
[OPINION] Are we 'zucked'? The case for regulating Facebook
[ANALYSIS] How easy access to alcohol, and adverts, affect women in SA
SA's tough choice: Land redistribution or mining investment?
'Beer wars': big brewers target Nigerian drinkers
Renault denounces Nissan over Ghosn investigation: report
Tesla's delivery team gutted in recent job cuts – sources
IMF Lagarde says oil exporters have not fully recovered from the 2014 oil shock
SA's offshore oil exploration blocks
Music's top stars set for Grammys gala
Prince Philip, 97, gives up licence after car crash
'Beer wars': big brewers target Nigerian drinkers
Lotto Results: Saturday 9 February 2019
[LISTEN] Condom use declining among SA youth
Five 'Hitler' paintings to go under hammer in Nuremberg
Rappers, women aiming big at Grammys after past snubs
PowerBall Results: Friday 8 February 2019
George Michael's art collection to go under the hammer
[LISTEN] 'I have no regrets about the work I have done' - Moshidi Motshegwa
Chiefs' winless run against Pirates stretches to 1,496 days
Southampton fans face ban for Sala taunts
PSG's Cavani injured ahead of Man United game
Van Jaarsveld century helps Dolphins to 19-run win over Lions
Liverpool back to winning ways and back on top
Chiefs, Pirates take home 1 point each in Soweto Derby
[WATCH] Valhalla teacher accused of sexual abuse appears in court
[WATCH] Dros rape accused found mentally fit to stand trial
[WATCH] EFF MP slaps man, now identified as cop, in post-Sona altercation
[WATCH] Politicians have their say on Sona 2019
[WATCH] Top 5 moments from Sona 2019
[WATCH] 'The government took leadership' - Eskom CEO
#GloriaCoalMine: Death toll rises to six
[WATCH] Why Bushiri's supporters love him so much
[WATCH] Ramaphosa: I will sing Thuma Mina if EFF wins elections
[LISTEN] 'I have no regrets about the work I have done' - Moshidi Motshegwa
[LISTEN] South Africans not doing enough to safeguard themselves online – study
[LISTEN] Bloody brilliant! New emoji to challenge stigma around periods
[LISTEN] What you need to know about menopause
[LISTEN] Dept puts Valhalla Primary & Hoërskool Driehoek under spotlight
[LISTEN] NPA boss Shamila Batohi 'has her work cut out for her'
[LISTEN] Father speaks out after Taxify driver allegedly stabs daughter, friend
[LISTEN] Amanda Black on abuse: 'If you don't love yourself, you are vulnerable'
[LISTEN] WC average salaries overtake Gauteng. Here's why
[CARTOON] PerSONA non grata
[CARTOON] Two-Faced Malema
[CARTOON] Agrizzi 'Fesses Up
[CARTOON] Fat Cats 'n Rats
[CARTOON] RIPTuku
[CARTOON] Spanners in the Works
[CARTOON] Not One To Blow His Own Trumpet...
[CARTOON] They have your back, Theresa!
[CARTOON] Cyril The Burgermaster
[CARTOON] Unity In Action?
DA in Limpopo to file complaint with Ipid for alleged police brutality
The party claims the councillor and the activists were wrongfully arrested for fraud on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Limpopo says it will file a complaint with the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) for the alleged police brutality by marble hall police officers on one of its councillors and about 15 activists.
The party claims the councillor and the activists were wrongfully arrested for fraud on Wednesday.
It's understood after the arrests police went back and intimidated their children and searched their houses without any search warrants.
They were released yesterday due to a lack of evidence.
The DA's Jacques Smalle says, “We believe that this type of political brutality should not be condoned, especially now that there was political meddling we believe that was involved in making sure that our councillors spend the night behind bars.”
Timeline
Limpopo police launch manhunt for 6 awaiting trial escapees
-
Numsa opens 'police brutality' case with Ipid after miner killed, others wounded
-
Limpopo police offer R50k reward for Rambau's killers arrest
-
Limpopo police search for suspects after Vodacom store vandalised
Eskom to implement stage 2 load shedding today
Lotto Results: Saturday 9 February 2019
SA's tough choice: Land redistribution or mining investment?
PowerBall Results: Friday 8 February 2019
Madikizela: 'ANC requires R550m to run its election campaign '
ANC EC stresses importance of media freedom after Ndabeni-Abrahams incident
