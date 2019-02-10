DA in Limpopo to file complaint with Ipid for alleged police brutality

The party claims the councillor and the activists were wrongfully arrested for fraud on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Limpopo says it will file a complaint with the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) for the alleged police brutality by marble hall police officers on one of its councillors and about 15 activists.

It's understood after the arrests police went back and intimidated their children and searched their houses without any search warrants.

They were released yesterday due to a lack of evidence.

The DA's Jacques Smalle says, “We believe that this type of political brutality should not be condoned, especially now that there was political meddling we believe that was involved in making sure that our councillors spend the night behind bars.”