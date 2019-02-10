Cosatu, Saftu to fight Ramaphosa over unbundling of Eskom
Rival federations Cosatu and Saftu say they will fight until the end to ensure Eskom does not end up in.
JOHANNESBURG – As the government prepares to split Eskom into three entities it seems the plan has united rival of Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) against the unbundling of Eskom.
The federations see the move as the first step by the cabinet to privatising the struggling power utility.
President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement that Eskom would be restructured in his state of the nation address on Thursday.
The hands of the private sector.
President Ramaphosa announced that the power utility will be broken up into three parts including generation, transmission and distribution in order to save costs.
But Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi is not convinced.
“In the Nasrec conference resolution, there hasn’t been any resolution of that talks about privatisation of SOEs.”
Meanwhile, Saftu's Patrick Craven says this all a ploy to privatise the embattled power utility.
“We don’t think it will improve the way Eskom is running anyway, it creates some bigger bureaucracy, replacing one which is bad enough with three.”
Cosatu says it plans to meet with government to get assurances that this plan will not lead to the job.
Losses and tariffs hikes.
