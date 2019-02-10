Popular Topics
Britain’s Alex Yee wins Triathlon World Cup CT

The 21-year-old Yee's transition from junior ranks appeared to be halted by a horrific mid-race crash at an ITU World Cup event in Italy in 2017, but that didn't stop him from showing spectators what he's capable of.

Triathlon World Cup Cape Town winner Alex Yee. Picture: Ayanda Felem.
Triathlon World Cup Cape Town winner Alex Yee. Picture: Ayanda Felem.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Great Britain's Alex Yee win the Cape Town leg of Discovery Triathlon World Cup Cape Town on Sunday.

Meanwhile home favourite Henri Schoeman came in fourth place.

The 21-year-old Yee's transition from junior ranks appeared to be halted by a horrific mid-race crash at an ITU World Cup event in Italy in 2017, but that didn't stop him from showing spectators what he's capable of.

Meanwhile, in ladies, Japanese Ai Ueda came first in to clinch Elite Ladies Race earlier in the day followed by USA's Summer Rappaport.

