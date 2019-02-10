Britain’s Alex Yee wins Triathlon World Cup CT

The 21-year-old Yee's transition from junior ranks appeared to be halted by a horrific mid-race crash at an ITU World Cup event in Italy in 2017, but that didn't stop him from showing spectators what he's capable of.

CAPE TOWN - Great Britain's Alex Yee win the Cape Town leg of Discovery Triathlon World Cup Cape Town on Sunday.

Meanwhile home favourite Henri Schoeman came in fourth place.

Winner of 2018 Elite Mens Race Yee from Great Britain.



Triathlon World Cup Cape Town. @Triathlon_CT #TriathlonCT pic.twitter.com/KqFvnXY3zQ — Ayanda Frances Felem (@AyandaFelemZA) February 10, 2019

Meanwhile, in ladies, Japanese Ai Ueda came first in to clinch Elite Ladies Race earlier in the day followed by USA's Summer Rappaport.