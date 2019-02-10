ANC NEC meets with NW PEC to discuss court ruling

On the agenda is former premier and ANC North West Chairperson Supra Mahumapelo and his plans to return to his position after the South Gauteng High Court ruled that the disbanding of the PEC in 2018 was unlawful.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) top brass is today meeting with the reinstated North West provincial executive committee behind closed doors at Chief Albert Luthuli House in Johannesburg.

The future of the North West hangs in the balance as the ANC NEC plans to appeal the judgment.

A National Rapid Response team led by Deputy President David Mabuza is expected to deliver a report back today after travelling to the North West in a bid to broker peace.

In the meantime, the party says it is committed to unity, getting its campaign on track for the 8 May general elections.