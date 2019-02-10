ANC NEC meets with NW PEC to discuss court ruling

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
Go

ANC NEC meets with NW PEC to discuss court ruling

On the agenda is former premier and ANC North West Chairperson Supra Mahumapelo and his plans to return to his position after the South Gauteng High Court ruled that the disbanding of the PEC in 2018 was unlawful.

Supra Mahumapelo announces his retirement as North West premier at Luthuli House in Johannesburg on 23 May 2018. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter
Supra Mahumapelo announces his retirement as North West premier at Luthuli House in Johannesburg on 23 May 2018. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter
one minute ago

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) top brass is today meeting with the reinstated North West provincial executive committee behind closed doors at Chief Albert Luthuli House in Johannesburg.

On the agenda is former premier and ANC North West Chairperson Supra Mahumapelo and his plans to return to his position after the South Gauteng High Court ruled that the disbanding of the PEC in 2018 was unlawful.

The future of the North West hangs in the balance as the ANC NEC plans to appeal the judgment.

A National Rapid Response team led by Deputy President David Mabuza is expected to deliver a report back today after travelling to the North West in a bid to broker peace.

In the meantime, the party says it is committed to unity, getting its campaign on track for the 8 May general elections.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA