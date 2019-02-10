ANC EC stresses importance of media freedom after Ndabeni-Abrahams incident

Ndabeni-Abrahams attempted to block a video journalist from capturing visuals of a group of ANC supporters expressing their grievances with regard to service delivery.

CAPE TOWN – The African National Congress (ANC) in the Eastern Cape has stressed the importance of media freedom following an incident involving Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.

The incident happened at the ANC’s provincial manifesto rally at the Badibanise Stadium in KwaBhaca, which was formerly known as Mount Frere.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has aired footage showing Ndabeni-Abrahams, shoving her hand in front of the video camera, to prevent the filming of a demonstration.

It’s been reported the crowd disrupted the speech of ANC Treasurer General Paul Mashatile.

The South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) has requested an urgent meeting with Ndabeni-Abrahams to discuss the incident.

Sanef has also urged party leaders to allow the media to report without fear or favour and ensure the safety of journalists at their events.

Ndabeni-Abrahams has since apologised and expressed regret for her actions.

She's assured the media and South Africans at large of her unreserved commitment to media freedom.