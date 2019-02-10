8 people shot and killed in CT this past week

CAPE TOWN – At least eight people have been shot and killed in Cape Town this past week.

A woman is the latest to have died when she was gunned down at her Bishop Lavis home on Saturday.

Two suspects have been arrested for the murder.

Circumstances surrounding the death of the 32-year-old Bishop Lavis woman are still under investigation.

In another killing in the same area, a woman was shot dead while waiting for a taxi outside court, on Friday afternoon.

A 17-year-old boy suffered a fatal gunshot wound in Beacon Valley, in Mitchell’s Plain on Thursday night.

No arrests have been made in relation to this incident.

On Wednesday, a suspected gang boss was gunned down while dropping his child at a school in Woodlands, Mitchells Plain.

Three people were killed in Lentegeur and another man also died at the hands of a gunman in Bonteheuwel on Monday.