39 sheep recovered after being stolen in Dutywa
Police had received information that there were sheep spotted in the forest at Old Idutywa Village, Dutywa.
JOHANNESBURG - Police in Dutywa, Eastern Cape recovered 39 sheep soon after the lawful owner discovered the livestock was missing on Friday.
Police had received information that there were sheep spotted in the forest at Old Idutywa Village, Dutywa.
Police say the sheep were possibly ready to be transported when they got to them before the suspects.
The owner was at the police station reporting the theft of his livestock when he was informed that all his sheep had just been recovered.
The owner thanked the police for their swift action and declined to have the case investigated further.
#sapsEC Dutywa: The speedy action by members of Dutywa #SAPS after receiving information led to the recovery of sheep soon after the lawful owner discovered the livestock is missing. #StockTheft #RuralSafety MEhttps://t.co/MWmcepRSVv pic.twitter.com/zkdMQzKee5— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) February 10, 2019
