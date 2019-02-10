2 killed, 5 injured in Klipheuwel crash

-
2 killed, 5 injured in Klipheuwel crashLocal
-
Bezos case exposes billionaires' vulnerability to hackersWorld
-
Nyanga police arrest hijackers after high speed chaseLocal
-
Gift of the Givers sends trucks to Makhanda as 80k residents without waterLocal
-
Motsoaledi disappointed over non-payment of doctors' salariesLocal
-
Britain's May seeks more time from MPs for Brexit talksWorld
Popular Topics
-
2 killed, 5 injured in Klipheuwel crashLocal
-
Nyanga police arrest hijackers after high speed chaseLocal
-
Gift of the Givers sends trucks to Makhanda as 80k residents without waterLocal
-
Motsoaledi disappointed over non-payment of doctors' salariesLocal
-
[LISTEN] Kagiso Lediga speaks about Africa’s 1st Netflix original seriesLifestyle
-
1 in every 100 children globally born with congenital heart diseaseLocal
Popular Topics
-
ANC NEC meets with NW PEC to discuss court rulingLocal
-
Ramaphosa announced as AU chair for 2020Africa
-
De Lille gunning for Western Cape premier postPolitics
-
DA optimistic about winning GP, NC and retaining WC in electionsLocal
-
Sanef calls for meeting with Ndabeni-Abrahams after media blockage incidentLocal
-
ANC EC stresses importance of media freedom after Ndabeni-Abrahams incidentLocal
-
[OPINION] Sona 2019, a good night for the presidentOpinion
-
[OPINION] Sona 2019: President Ramaphosa must move beyond the platitudesOpinion
-
[OPINION] Just let children beOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Why delays to fixing healthcare are bad news for South AfricansOpinion
-
[OPINION] Are we 'zucked'? The case for regulating FacebookOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] How easy access to alcohol, and adverts, affect women in SAOpinion
Popular Topics
-
SA's tough choice: Land redistribution or mining investment?Local
-
'Beer wars': big brewers target Nigerian drinkersWorld
-
Renault denounces Nissan over Ghosn investigation: reportWorld
-
Tesla's delivery team gutted in recent job cuts – sourcesWorld
-
IMF Lagarde says oil exporters have not fully recovered from the 2014 oil shockWorld
-
SA’s offshore oil exploration blocksBusiness
-
[LISTEN] Kagiso Lediga speaks about Africa’s 1st Netflix original seriesLifestyle
-
1 in every 100 children globally born with congenital heart diseaseLocal
-
David Beckham statue set to be unveiled in Los AngelesLifestyle
-
Music's top stars set for Grammys galaLifestyle
-
Prince Philip, 97, gives up licence after car crashWorld
-
'Beer wars': big brewers target Nigerian drinkersWorld
-
Lotto Results: Saturday 9 February 2019Local
-
[LISTEN] Condom use declining among SA youthLocal
-
Five 'Hitler' paintings to go under hammer in NurembergWorld
-
Britain’s Alex Yee wins Triathlon World Cup CTSport
-
Big spenders under pressure to deliver Champions League returns in last 16Sport
-
Chiefs' winless run against Pirates stretches to 1,496 daysSport
-
Southampton fans face ban for Sala tauntsWorld
-
PSG's Cavani injured ahead of Man United gameSport
-
Van Jaarsveld century helps Dolphins to 19-run win over LionsSport
Popular Topics
-
[WATCH] Valhalla teacher accused of sexual abuse appears in courtLocal
-
[WATCH] Dros rape accused found mentally fit to stand trialLocal
-
[WATCH] EFF MP slaps man, now identified as cop, in post-Sona altercationLocal
-
[WATCH] Politicians have their say on Sona 2019Politics
-
[WATCH] Top 5 moments from Sona 2019Politics
-
[WATCH] 'The government took leadership' - Eskom CEOBusiness
-
#GloriaCoalMine: Death toll rises to sixLocal
-
[WATCH] Why Bushiri’s supporters love him so muchLocal
-
[WATCH] Ramaphosa: I will sing Thuma Mina if EFF wins electionsPolitics
-
[LISTEN] Kagiso Lediga speaks about Africa’s 1st Netflix original seriesLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Condom use declining among SA youthLocal
-
[LISTEN] 'I have no regrets about the work I have done' - Moshidi MotshegwaLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] South Africans not doing enough to safeguard themselves online – studyLocal
-
[LISTEN] Bloody brilliant! New emoji to challenge stigma around periodsLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] What you need to know about menopauseLocal
-
[LISTEN] Dept puts Valhalla Primary & Hoërskool Driehoek under spotlightLocal
-
[LISTEN] NPA boss Shamila Batohi 'has her work cut out for her'Local
-
[LISTEN] Father speaks out after Taxify driver allegedly stabs daughter, friendLocal
[CARTOON] PerSONA non grata
-
[CARTOON] Two-Faced MalemaPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Agrizzi 'Fesses UpLocal
-
[CARTOON] Fat Cats 'n RatsPolitics
-
[CARTOON] RIPTukuAfrica
-
[CARTOON] Spanners in the WorksPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Not One To Blow His Own Trumpet...Politics
-
[CARTOON] They have your back, Theresa!World
-
[CARTOON] Cyril The BurgermasterPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Unity In Action?Politics
- Sun
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 23°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 23°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 23°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 22°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 21°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 21°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 32°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 37°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 34°C
- 20°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 20°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 20°C
- Mon
- 33°C
- 20°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 17°C
2 killed, 5 injured in Klipheuwel crash
Shortly before 5pm, paramedics from ER24, Fire and Rescue as well as Metro Rescue, Traffic and SAPS attended the scene.
JOHANNESBURG - Two people have been killed and five others injuries when two vehicles collided at the intersection of the R304 and R312 in Klipheuwel this afternoon.
Shortly before 5pm, paramedics from ER24, Fire and Rescue as well as Metro Rescue, Traffic and SAPS attended the scene.
They found two adults who were declared dead on the scene. Five other occupants, three children, between the ages of 18 months and eight years, and two adults sustained injuries ranging from moderate to severe. They were all treated on the scene and rushed to various hospitals in the area for further care.
The cause of the collision is not yet known.
Popular in Local
-
Eskom to implement stage 2 load shedding today9 hours ago
-
Lotto Results: Saturday 9 February 201915 hours ago
-
Motsoaledi disappointed over non-payment of doctors' salaries3 hours ago
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 8 February 2019one day ago
-
Mashaba wins defamation case against Tau over 'anti-black' comment5 hours ago
-
[WATCH] Mantashe gives tour of house, says Bosasa didn't pay R300k for upgradesone day ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.