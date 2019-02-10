2 killed, 5 injured in Klipheuwel crash

Shortly before 5pm, paramedics from ER24, Fire and Rescue as well as Metro Rescue, Traffic and SAPS attended the scene.

JOHANNESBURG - Two people have been killed and five others injuries when two vehicles collided at the intersection of the R304 and R312 in Klipheuwel this afternoon.

Shortly before 5pm, paramedics from ER24, Fire and Rescue as well as Metro Rescue, Traffic and SAPS attended the scene.

They found two adults who were declared dead on the scene. Five other occupants, three children, between the ages of 18 months and eight years, and two adults sustained injuries ranging from moderate to severe. They were all treated on the scene and rushed to various hospitals in the area for further care.

The cause of the collision is not yet known.