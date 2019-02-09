SAMA says unpaid doctors won’t show up for work

The association says without their salaries doctors are unable to pay for transport to report for duty.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Medical Association says unpaid doctors will not show up for work until their January salaries have been paid.

The no-show includes 48 health care professionals from various hospitals and clinics in Gauteng, five from the Eastern Cape and several others from various provinces.

The organisation says a total of 222 professionals from Gauteng alone have not been paid.

The associations Eddie Ngwenya says, “All doctors who are not yet paid; rather, all healthcare professionals who are still not paid will be put on special leave, understanding that they’re unable to reach work.”