SAMA says unpaid doctors won’t show up for work

GDE investigates dozens of unreported sexual abuse at Valhalla Primary SchoolLocal
Seeking influence, Egypt's Sisi to chair African UnionWorld
SAMA says unpaid doctors won’t show up for workLocal
Thousands without power as storm lashes SydneyWorld
Mother of Sans Souci learner says won't stop fightingLocal
Motshekga saddened by Hoerskool Driekoek tragedyLocal
Police confirm EFF reported possible threat against MalemaLocal
PowerBall Results: Friday 8 February 2019Local
EFF: 'Post-Sona altercation was distraction to carry out attack on Malema'Politics
Stronger partnerships needed to tackle WC drought, says DA's WindePolitics
Sona slap: Parly ‘outraged and disappointed’ by ‘shameful’ conduct of EFF MPPolitics
HSF: 'Neither McBride nor Cele’s interpretation of law on Ipid head correct'Politics
Sona slap: How Parly deals with poor MP behaviourPolitics
EFF claims slap came after security threat on Malema's lifePolitics
[OPINION] Sona 2019, a good night for the presidentOpinion
[OPINION] Sona 2019: President Ramaphosa must move beyond the platitudesOpinion
[OPINION] Just let children beOpinion
[ANALYSIS] Why delays to fixing healthcare are bad news for South AfricansOpinion
[OPINION] Are we 'zucked'? The case for regulating FacebookOpinion
[ANALYSIS] How easy access to alcohol, and adverts, affect women in SAOpinion
Rand report: Rand regains some ground as dollar rally fadesBusiness
Business will back Ramaphosa's reforms, says Cape Chamber of CommerceBusiness
Rand hits 1-week low as firm dollar weighsBusiness
Unions to Ramaphosa: 'Don't retrench while saving Eskom'Local
Twitter hammered as user losses overshadow improving financesBusiness
Measures introduced to ignite economic growth paying off, says RamaphosaBusiness
George Michael's art collection to go under the hammerLifestyle
[LISTEN] 'I have no regrets about the work I have done' - Moshidi MotshegwaLifestyle
British actor Albert Finney dead at 82 - familyLifestyle
Nelson Mandela’s life and legacy celebrated in London exhibitionLifestyle
Priyanka Chopra Jonas had 'panic attack' on wedding dayLifestyle
Matthew Perry is back in therapyLifestyle
Ramaphosa tees off at Presidential Golf ChallengeLifestyle
Bafta suspends 'Bohemian Rhapsody' director Bryan Singer nominationLifestyle
Prince Harry and Meghan attend armed forces charity awardsLifestyle
New four-year deal for Wallaby FolauSport
Amajita qualify for under-20 World Cup with win over BurundiSport
Wits duo fined for bringing league into disreputeSport
'Motivated' Federer targets ninth Wimbledon crownSport
Liverpool post £106 million world record net profitSport
Organisers ready for Cape Town leg of Triathlon World CupSport
[WATCH] Dros rape accused found mentally fit to stand trialLocal
[WATCH] EFF MP slaps man, now identified as cop, in post-Sona altercationLocal
[WATCH] Politicians have their say on Sona 2019Politics
[WATCH] Top 5 moments from Sona 2019Politics
[WATCH] 'The government took leadership' - Eskom CEOBusiness
#GloriaCoalMine: Death toll rises to sixLocal
[WATCH] Why Bushiri’s supporters love him so muchLocal
[WATCH] Ramaphosa: I will sing Thuma Mina if EFF wins electionsPolitics
[WATCH] EWN On The Couch: Chester Williams on Varsity Cup & coaching stylesSport
[LISTEN] South Africans not doing enough to safeguard themselves online – studyLocal
[LISTEN] Bloody brilliant! New emoji to challenge stigma around periodsLifestyle
[LISTEN] What you need to know about menopauseLocal
[LISTEN] Dept puts Valhalla Primary & Hoërskool Driehoek under spotlightLocal
[LISTEN] NPA boss Shamila Batohi 'has her work cut out for her'Local
[LISTEN] Father speaks out after Taxify driver allegedly stabs daughter, friendLocal
[LISTEN] Amanda Black on abuse: 'If you don't love yourself, you are vulnerable'Lifestyle
[LISTEN] WC average salaries overtake Gauteng. Here's whyBusiness
[LISTEN] 'Sexy, stylish & influential' Siv Ngesi shares personal money secretsBusiness
[CARTOON] PerSONA non grata
[CARTOON] Two-Faced MalemaPolitics
[CARTOON] Agrizzi 'Fesses UpLocal
[CARTOON] Fat Cats 'n RatsPolitics
[CARTOON] RIPTukuAfrica
[CARTOON] Spanners in the WorksPolitics
[CARTOON] Not One To Blow His Own Trumpet...Politics
[CARTOON] They have your back, Theresa!World
[CARTOON] Cyril The BurgermasterPolitics
[CARTOON] Unity In Action?Politics
SAMA says unpaid doctors won’t show up for work
The association says without their salaries doctors are unable to pay for transport to report for duty.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Medical Association says unpaid doctors will not show up for work until their January salaries have been paid.
The association says without their salaries doctors are unable to pay for transport to report for duty.
The no-show includes 48 health care professionals from various hospitals and clinics in Gauteng, five from the Eastern Cape and several others from various provinces.
The organisation says a total of 222 professionals from Gauteng alone have not been paid.
The associations Eddie Ngwenya says, “All doctors who are not yet paid; rather, all healthcare professionals who are still not paid will be put on special leave, understanding that they’re unable to reach work.”
Timeline
SA Medical Association to doctors: 'Don't go to work until salaries paid'4 days ago
-
New doctors still without their January salaries - Sama5 days ago
Diepkloof Food Lover's Market store to reopen following health & safety concerns9 days ago
No pay, no service, SA Medical Association warns Health Dept9 days ago
