SAMA says unpaid doctors won’t show up for work

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 38°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
Go

SAMA says unpaid doctors won’t show up for work

The association says without their salaries doctors are unable to pay for transport to report for duty.

Picture: EWN
Picture: EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Medical Association says unpaid doctors will not show up for work until their January salaries have been paid.

The association says without their salaries doctors are unable to pay for transport to report for duty.

The no-show includes 48 health care professionals from various hospitals and clinics in Gauteng, five from the Eastern Cape and several others from various provinces.

The organisation says a total of 222 professionals from Gauteng alone have not been paid.

The associations Eddie Ngwenya says, “All doctors who are not yet paid; rather, all healthcare professionals who are still not paid will be put on special leave, understanding that they’re unable to reach work.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA