PowerBall Results: Friday 8 February 2019

JOHANNESBURG – The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday 8 February are as follows:

Powerball results: 22, 30, 39, 41, 42 PB: 11

PowerballPlus results: 4, 6, 21, 24, 47 PB: 8

