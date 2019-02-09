Police investigating separate robberies in Bryanston and Tembia

The police's Lungelo Dlamini says they are investigating cases of attempted house and business robbery, attempted murder as well as possession of unlicensed firearms.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating inquest dockets after two suspects involved in serious and violent crimes were shot and killed during shootouts in Bryanston and Tembisa on Thursday night.

In the first incident, one suspect was killed in a shootout with the house owner following an attempted house robbery by four criminals.

Police say nothing was taken from the house and the 50-year-old owner was not injured but was taken to the hospital as he was traumatised.

In another incident, one of four suspects was fatally shot by police in Tembisa following a business robbery at a salon in Bramley and the hijacking of two vehicles in Edenvale.

After the robbery, the suspects came across a police roadblock where the shootout ensued.

Police say stolen cellphones, perfumes, a laptop and an unlicensed firearm were seized, and a gateway vehicle impounded.

The police's Lungelo Dlamini says they are investigating cases of attempted house and business robbery, attempted murder as well as possession of unlicensed firearms.