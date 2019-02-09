Police investigate murder case after son allegedly strangles mother to death
Local
The police's Phumelele Kraai says a case docket of murder has been opened.
JOHANNESBURG – Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder of a mother allegedly by her son in west Turffontein.
Authorities say the 23-year-old strangled his mother to death on Friday.
It’s understood the son was known to be struggling with drug addiction.
“He strangled his mother; but pending on the post-mortem, that will be determined. But a case of murder has been opened. The son was arrested; he was actually waiting for the police to arrive at home.”
