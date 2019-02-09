-
Police investigate after 3 killed during business robbery in Eikenhof
This comes after a group of unknown armed suspects entered a shop in in Eikenhof and opened fire last night.
JOHANNESBURG – Police are investigating a case of murder, attempted murder and business robbery after three people were shot dead and two others wounded during a robbery in the south of Johannesburg.
This comes after a group of unknown armed suspects entered a shop in Eikenhof and opened fire last night.
The polices Lungelo Dlamini says the injured victims in the shooting have been taken to hospital for further care.
“The owner of the shop was shot; his assistant was also shot and died. And another customer, who was at the shop died on his way to the hospital. At the stage, we’re following several leads to arrest these suspects.”
Dlamini has appealed to anyone with information about the incident to contact the police.
