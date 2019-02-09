Ndabeni-Abrahams apologises for 'altercation' with media at ANC rally
The launch in KwaBhaca, Mount Frere was disrupted just as ANC Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile was about to speak, by singing demonstrators allegedly frustrated by a lack of service delivery in their area.
JOHANNESBURG - Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has apologised for an altercation with SABC news reporters at an African National Congress (ANC) manifesto launch in the Eastern Cape today.
The launch in KwaBhaca, Mount Frere was disrupted just as ANC Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile was about to speak, by singing demonstrators allegedly frustrated by a lack of service delivery in their area.
Ndabeni-Abrahams, who's part of the ANC Eastern Cape provincial executive, is reported to have blocked journalists from covering the protesting crowd.
WATCH : Why #SABC journalist @ZimMacingwane barred from filming disrupted #ANC's Eastern Cape provincial manifesto launch. #sabcnews https://t.co/l2gREiF5yx— THE FULL VIEW (@FullViewSABC) February 9, 2019
In a statement posted on Twitter, she has assured the media and South Africans that she remains committed to media freedom and also says she regrets the incident.
February 9, 2019
Popular in Local
-
Pakistani nationals arrested for killing woman, dismembering her body
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 8 February 2019
-
Mantashe wouldn't allow upgrades to his houses if he knew of Bosasa corruption
-
Kruger Park aircraft crashes while on anti-poaching mission
-
Kids found alive next to dismembered mom's body
-
[WATCH] Mantashe gives tour of house, says Bosasa didn't pay R300k for upgrades
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.