Ndabeni-Abrahams apologises for 'altercation' with media at ANC rally

The launch in KwaBhaca, Mount Frere was disrupted just as ANC Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile was about to speak, by singing demonstrators allegedly frustrated by a lack of service delivery in their area.

Deputy Minister of Telecommunications Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams at a communications briefing at the ANC national policy conference on 5 July 2017. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
6 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has apologised for an altercation with SABC news reporters at an African National Congress (ANC) manifesto launch in the Eastern Cape today.

The launch in KwaBhaca, Mount Frere was disrupted just as ANC Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile was about to speak, by singing demonstrators allegedly frustrated by a lack of service delivery in their area.

Ndabeni-Abrahams, who's part of the ANC Eastern Cape provincial executive, is reported to have blocked journalists from covering the protesting crowd.

In a statement posted on Twitter, she has assured the media and South Africans that she remains committed to media freedom and also says she regrets the incident.

