Motshekga saddened by Hoerskool Driekoek tragedy
On Friday, Motshekga attended the funerals of some of the pupils who were killed when the walkway bridge collapsed last week.
JOHANNESBURG – Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says she shares the pain of the families of four pupils who lost their lives in the Hoerskool Driekoek tragedy.
Three pupils were killed instantly when the concrete slab collapsed last Friday while a fourth later succumbed to his wounds while in ICU.
At least 20 other pupils suffered injured.
Motshekga says she hopes authorities will thoroughly investigate the cause of the collapse.
“Until we get a report because I really think for me this was a freak accident; it’s a school which is well-built and unfortunately this was a natural problem.”
Motshekga described the death of four pupils at school as one of the saddest moments in the schooling sector.
The Education Minister said that she shares the pain of the families and the school.
"There’s no pain for a parent which goes beyond losing a child. It’s the worst thing to happen to any parent. It’s quite sad, especially because she was at her prime age, at her best, beautiful and innocent."
A memorial service for Roydon Olckers will be held on Friday afternoon.
Meanwhile, the Gauteng Education Department announced on Thursday that 10 of the learners injured in the walkway collapse have been released from a hospital.
Twelve other pupils are still being treated for their injuries at various hospitals.
Jandré Steyn, one of the pupils who died in the tragedy, was laid to rest in Vanderbijlpark on Thursday.
