Mother of Sans Souci learner says won't stop fighting

The pupil's mother admits this isn't the first time her child has been in trouble at the school but adds there's more to the story than what has been reported.

The mother of a Sans Souci Girls' High School learner addresses the media a day after her daughter was slapped by one of her teachers. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
The mother of a Sans Souci Girls' High School learner addresses the media a day after her daughter was slapped by one of her teachers. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
14 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – The mother of a Sans Souci learner involved in an altercation with an educator says won't stop fighting for her child.

The 16-year old girl and the teacher have been suspended pending a disciplinary hearing.

This comes after a video went viral showing the grade 9 learner pushing a desk against the educator who in turn slapped the pupil across the face.

The learner not only faces a string of disciplinary charges at the school, but the educator has opened a criminal case of assault against her.

The pupil's mother admits this isn't the first time her child has been in trouble at the school but adds there's more to the story than what has been reported.

