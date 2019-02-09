Mashaba wants to see CT model rolled out in other metros

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 38°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
Go

Mashaba wants to see CT model rolled out in other metros

On Twitter, Mashaba writes he feels like he’s in another country when he’s in the Mother City.

FILE: Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
FILE: Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – Joburg Mayor, Herman Mashaba, says he would like to see the “Cape Town” model rolled out in other metros.

On Twitter, Mashaba writes he feels like he’s in another country when he’s in the Mother City.

Mashaba, who’s in Cape Town for a Democratic Alliance (DA) Federal Council meeting says the City, like all others, began to decay post-1994.

Mashaba says with the intervention of the DA, Cape Town took a turn for the better.

“The people of Cape Town saw what was happening and fortunately enough brought in a new administration...I cannot really believe that this is what's happening in Cape Town when City's like Joburg, Durban, Pretoria and everywhere else our cities are being destroyed."

He says plans are in place to ensure the City of Joburg is also revitalised.

“The Council of the City of Johannesburg two years ago approved my inner-city rejuvenation plan, where we as the new administration, we're now taking back this hijacked derelict buildings, offering them to them to the private sector to give us proposals to build affordable accommodation for our people."

African National Congress Chairperson in the Cape Town Council, Xolani Sotashe, says Mashaba has a warped view of reality.

"He must get out of the City of Cape Town and look at the City at large and see whether the City is doing well...of the City was doing well, we wouldn't read what we read in papers about what is going on in the City of Cape Town."

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA