Mashaba wants to see CT model rolled out in other metros
On Twitter, Mashaba writes he feels like he’s in another country when he’s in the Mother City.
CAPE TOWN – Joburg Mayor, Herman Mashaba, says he would like to see the “Cape Town” model rolled out in other metros.
Mashaba, who’s in Cape Town for a Democratic Alliance (DA) Federal Council meeting says the City, like all others, began to decay post-1994.
Mashaba says with the intervention of the DA, Cape Town took a turn for the better.
I have just spent my second night in Cape Town for the DA Federal Council meeting. I am embarrassed to be in same city in South Africa, run by the DA, like I am in another country as compared to all other cities throughout SA— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) February 8, 2019
“The people of Cape Town saw what was happening and fortunately enough brought in a new administration...I cannot really believe that this is what's happening in Cape Town when City's like Joburg, Durban, Pretoria and everywhere else our cities are being destroyed."
He says plans are in place to ensure the City of Joburg is also revitalised.
“The Council of the City of Johannesburg two years ago approved my inner-city rejuvenation plan, where we as the new administration, we're now taking back this hijacked derelict buildings, offering them to them to the private sector to give us proposals to build affordable accommodation for our people."
African National Congress Chairperson in the Cape Town Council, Xolani Sotashe, says Mashaba has a warped view of reality.
"He must get out of the City of Cape Town and look at the City at large and see whether the City is doing well...of the City was doing well, we wouldn't read what we read in papers about what is going on in the City of Cape Town."
