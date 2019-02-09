Mantashe wouldn't allow upgrades to his houses if he knew of Bosasa corruption
Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe has confirmed that Bosasa staff installed the camera's in his three properties but denies the claim that they cost R300,000.
JOHANNESBURG - Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe says if he was aware of the corruption at Bosasa, he would have not allowed the company to install CCTV systems at his homes.
Mantashe has confirmed that Bosasa staff installed the camera's in his three properties but denies the claim that they cost R300,000.
The minister says Papa Leshabane, a director at Bosasa, was the one who paid for the installations at his homes without his knowledge.
Mantashe says the arrangements were overseen by his former head of security Mzonke Nyakaza.
“What I’m refusing to do is to say because Papa works for Bosasa, he’s less of a human being.”
[WATCH] Mantashe gives tour of house, says Bosasa didn't pay R300k for upgrades
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 8 February 2019
-
Pakistani nationals arrested for killing woman, dismembering her body
-
[WATCH] Mantashe gives tour of house, says Bosasa didn't pay R300k for upgrades
-
Duduzane Zuma, Fana Hlongwane to cross-examine Vytjie Mentor at Zondo commission
-
[WATCH] EFF MP slaps man, now identified as cop, in post-Sona altercation
-
Mantashe: ‘I was never under Bosasa's payroll’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.