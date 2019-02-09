Popular Topics
Mantashe wouldn't allow upgrades to his houses if he knew of Bosasa corruption

Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe has confirmed that Bosasa staff installed the camera's in his three properties but denies the claim that they cost R300,000.

Mineral Resources Gwede Mantashe takes media on a tour of his Boksburg house. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
Mineral Resources Gwede Mantashe takes media on a tour of his Boksburg house. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
51 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe says if he was aware of the corruption at Bosasa, he would have not allowed the company to install CCTV systems at his homes.

Mantashe has confirmed that Bosasa staff installed the camera's in his three properties but denies the claim that they cost R300,000.

The minister says Papa Leshabane, a director at Bosasa, was the one who paid for the installations at his homes without his knowledge.

Mantashe says the arrangements were overseen by his former head of security Mzonke Nyakaza.

“What I’m refusing to do is to say because Papa works for Bosasa, he’s less of a human being.”

[WATCH] Mantashe gives tour of house, says Bosasa didn't pay R300k for upgrades

