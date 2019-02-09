Mantashe: ‘I was never under Bosasa's payroll’
Mantashe's head of security Mzonke Nyakaza says he was the one who dealt with Leshabane while Mantashe not aware of the installations.
JOHANNESBURG – Minerals Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe has conceded that Bosasa executive Papa Leshabane installed security cameras at his three properties on behalf of the company but denies that the upgrades amounted to the quoted cost of R300,000.
Mantashe today opened his Boksburg property to the media after being implicated in testimony at the Zondo commission by former Bosasa employee Richard Le Roux as having had benefited from security upgrades paid for by Bosasa.
Mantashe's head of security Mzonke Nyakaza says he was the one who dealt with Leshabane while Mantashe was not aware of the installations.
“The only person that I’ve been communicating with is Papa and Richard, and Papa told me clearly that he’s going to organise cameras from his own pocket; that’s what he said to me. And I was comfortable with that because I know him as a friend in the family.”
Meanwhile, Mantashe has denied allegations that he took bribes from the facilities management company now known as African Global Operations.
“I’m not in the payroll of Bosasa; I was never in the payroll of Bosasa never in my life, and that’s why Agrizzi couldn’t mention my name for nine days.”
