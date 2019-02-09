[LISTEN] Condom use declining among SA youth

CapeTalk | Reflecting on South African national HIV prevalence, unfortunately, there is a huge decrease in the use of condoms among South African youth.

CAPE TOWN - February is Reproductive Health Month and this week took a specific focus on Sexually Transmitted Diseases and the use of Condoms.

Reflecting on South African national HIV prevalence, unfortunately, there is a huge decrease in the use of condoms among South African youth.

Speaking to Cape Talk's Africa Melane on the Weekend Breakfast, Dr Mpumi Zungu, Director of HIV/STI and TB at the Human Sciences Research Council said the government distributes millions of female and male condoms annually, and people can get them at no cost.

"One of the reasons why people do not use condoms is trust. Often when one is in a relationship, they start to think that they don't have to use a condom, assuming that their partner is faithful.

"Als,o there is an issue of fear, in this regard its the issue of age and power dynamic. These are the relationships often where people exchange money for sex and the dominant partner refuses to use a condom."

