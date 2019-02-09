[LISTEN] Condom use declining among SA youth
CapeTalk | Reflecting on South African national HIV prevalence, unfortunately, there is a huge decrease in the use of condoms among South African youth.
CAPE TOWN - February is Reproductive Health Month and this week took a specific focus on Sexually Transmitted Diseases and the use of Condoms.
Reflecting on South African national HIV prevalence, unfortunately, there is a huge decrease in the use of condoms among South African youth.
Speaking to Cape Talk's Africa Melane on the Weekend Breakfast, Dr Mpumi Zungu, Director of HIV/STI and TB at the Human Sciences Research Council said the government distributes millions of female and male condoms annually, and people can get them at no cost.
"One of the reasons why people do not use condoms is trust. Often when one is in a relationship, they start to think that they don't have to use a condom, assuming that their partner is faithful.
"Als,o there is an issue of fear, in this regard its the issue of age and power dynamic. These are the relationships often where people exchange money for sex and the dominant partner refuses to use a condom."
Listen to the audio above for more.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] 'I have no regrets about the work I have done' - Moshidi Motshegwa
-
[LISTEN] South Africans not doing enough to safeguard themselves online – study
-
[LISTEN] Bloody brilliant! New emoji to challenge stigma around periods
-
[LISTEN] What you need to know about menopause
-
[LISTEN] Dept puts Valhalla Primary & Hoërskool Driehoek under spotlight
-
[LISTEN] NPA boss Shamila Batohi 'has her work cut out for her'
-
[LISTEN] Father speaks out after Taxify driver allegedly stabs daughter, friend
-
[LISTEN] Amanda Black on abuse: 'If you don't love yourself, you are vulnerable'
-
[LISTEN] WC average salaries overtake Gauteng. Here's why
-
[LISTEN] 'Sexy, stylish & influential' Siv Ngesi shares personal money secrets
-
[LISTEN] Shepherd Bushiri: Prophet or fraudster?
-
[LISTEN] Hoërskool Driehoek principal: We couldn't have prevented tragedy
-
[LISTEN] 'We're still in poverty' - caller on no change after apartheid
-
[LISTEN] Should President Ramaphosa throw Zimbabwe a lifeline?
-
[LISTEN] Who actually invented the ‘Please Call Me’ SMS service?
-
[LISTEN] Cosatu says alleged mass layoffs behind looming strike
-
[LISTEN] A second chance for SA: Sipho Pityana urges new framework for growth
-
[LISTEN] Sapo CEO touts using pension funds to help SOEs stay afloat
-
[LISTEN] How DA’s election advertising is failing to hit the mark
-
[LISTEN] Why abortion pills are still in demand on the black market
-
[LISTEN] Zuma campaigning for ANC a political gamble?
-
[LISTEN] Dennis Davis: 'Tax revolt would cause govt to crash'
-
[LISTEN] Cancelling your car insurance a bad idea: expert
-
[LISTEN] 3 SA media companies agree to pay penalties for price fixing
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.