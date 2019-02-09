Kruger Park aircraft crashes while on anti-poaching mission

Spokesperson Isaac Phaahla says the poachers fled the scene while the emergency team was attending to the aircraft’s injured pilot.

JOHANNESBURG - SANParks has confirmed that a light aircraft crashed in the Kingfisherspruit section of the Kruger National Park (KNP) while on an anti-poaching mission.

The aircraft, a Foxbat Bantam was on an anti-poaching mission when the accident happened.

“Preliminary investigations point to an engine failure, but further investigations will give us the full facts.”

The pilot has been assessed by the Skukuza resident doctor and is being flown to Nelspruit Medi Clinic for a thorough check-up after sustaining a gash to his head and minor lacerations.

Reacting to the news, the Managing Executive of the KNP, Glenn Phillips expressed his relief that there were no fatalities: “we are grateful that the pilot seems fine at this stage and we will give him all the support to get through this traumatic experience”.