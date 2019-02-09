-
-
-
Kids found alive next to dismembered mom's body
A thorough investigation by detectives from Lwandle led to the arrest of a 30-year-old man following the woman's murder in at Asanda Village in the early hours of Saturday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - Western Cape police made a gruesome discovery when the body of a dead woman was found with one of her legs dismembered and her two kids alive next to her.
A thorough investigation by detectives from Lwandle led to the arrest of a 30-year-old man following the woman's murder in Asanda Village in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Police were alerted to the incident by a vigilant community member and immediately attended to the scene. Upon their arrival, they found the deceased with her left leg dismembered and an open wound on the right leg.
In the house where this gruesome killing occurred, there were two girl children aged one month and four-yeard-old alone next to their mother's body.
A case of murder was opened, a preliminary investigation was conducted and police arrested the boyfriend of the deceased, who is the father of the children.
The suspect is due to appear soon in the Strand Magistrate’s court soon.
