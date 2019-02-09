Jihadists sentenced to life for deadly 2015 Tunisia attacks

Two separate trials were held over the closely linked attacks which occurred just months apart in Tunis and Sousse.

TUNIS – A Tunisian court has sentenced seven jihadists to life in prison over attacks at a museum and on a beach in 2015 that left dozens of tourists dead, prosecutors said Saturday.

The court also handed down jail terms of between six and 16 years to some of the defendants, said prosecution spokeswoman Sofiene Sliti.