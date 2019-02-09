IMF Lagarde says oil exporters have not fully recovered from the 2014 oil shock

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 38°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
Go

IMF Lagarde says oil exporters have not fully recovered from the 2014 oil shock

She said there was scope to improve fiscal frameworks in the Middle East with some of the weaknesses emanating from “short-termism and insufficient credibility”.

IMF managing director Christine Lagarde. Picture: @IMFLive/Twitter.
IMF managing director Christine Lagarde. Picture: @IMFLive/Twitter.
one hour ago

DUBAI – Oil exporters have not fully recovered from the dramatic oil price shock of 2014 and the outlook is highly uncertain despite modest growth, the International Monetary Fund’s managing director Christine Lagarde said on Saturday.

“With revenues down, fiscal deficits are only slowly declining, despite significant reforms on both the spending and revenue sides, including the introduction of VAT and excise taxes,” she told a conference in Dubai.

“This has led to a sharp increase in public debt, from 13% of GDP in 2013 to 33% in 2018.”

She said there was scope to improve fiscal frameworks in the Middle East with some of the weaknesses emanating from “short-termism and insufficient credibility”.

Timeline

Popular in World

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA