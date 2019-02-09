Popular Topics
Imam Haron's family wants inquest into death in apartheid police custody

The Muslim cleric, who was 45 at the time, died after four months in solitary confinement while being detained under the notorious apartheid security laws.

The Cape Town Muslim community commemorates the death of Imam Abdullah Haron in an intimate ceremony on Sunday. Picture: Natalie Malgas/EWN.
The Cape Town Muslim community commemorates the death of Imam Abdullah Haron in an intimate ceremony on Sunday. Picture: Natalie Malgas/EWN.
34 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The family of late anti-apartheid activist, Imam Abdullah Haron seeks to reopen an inquest into their loved one's death.

Haron was arrested in May and died on 27 September in 1969.

The Imam Abdulla Haron Foundation's Cassiem Khan says an inquest was done that same year, but the family did not accept its findings which stated that Haron tripped down a flight of stairs.

The Muslim cleric, who was 45 at the time, died after four months in solitary confinement while being detained under the notorious apartheid security laws.

He was appointed the Imam of the Claremont Mosque in 1955, and at the time was one of the youngest ever Imams.

Haron's youngest daughter Fatima Haron-Masoet says they have been working with a few well-known names in law enforcement as the family seeks closure and justice for the tragic death of this heroic figure.

“We have been in contact with Judge Siraj Desai and Howard Varney. We have met over the last to discuss the way forward.”

Haron was remembered during an intimate ceremony in 2015 commemorating his death.

