Higher education dept meets students to discuss university crises
Various institutions have experienced disruptions this week, with students protesting over a lack of accommodation, problems with the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) and historic debt.
JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Higher Education and Training is meeting with university student representatives in Pretoria today to discuss the crisis at universities.
Various institutions have experienced disruptions this week, with students protesting over a lack of accommodation, problems with the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) and historic debt.
Durban University of Technology (DUT) student, Mlungisi Madonsela was shot and killed allegedly by a security guard at the university's Steve Biko campus on Tuesday.
DUT is set to reopen on Monday following a four-day shutdown in the wake of the shooting.
Protests also flared up at Wits University as students demanded that accommodation and that those with historical debt be allowed to register.
The department's Lunga Ngqengelele says the department intends that academic programmes go back to normal so that registrations and classes can continue without hindrance.
