GDE investigates dozens of unreported sexual abuse at Valhalla Primary School

-
Police investigate murder case after son allegedly strangles mother to deathLocal
-
GDE investigates dozens of unreported sexual abuse at Valhalla Primary SchoolLocal
-
Seeking influence, Egypt's Sisi to chair African UnionWorld
-
SAMA says unpaid doctors won’t show up for workLocal
-
Thousands without power as storm lashes SydneyWorld
-
Mother of Sans Souci learner says won't stop fightingLocal
-
GDE investigates dozens of unreported sexual abuse at Valhalla Primary SchoolLocal
-
SAMA says unpaid doctors won’t show up for workLocal
-
Mother of Sans Souci learner says won't stop fightingLocal
-
Motshekga saddened by Hoerskool Driekoek tragedyLocal
-
Police confirm EFF reported possible threat against MalemaLocal
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 8 February 2019Local
-
EFF: 'Post-Sona altercation was distraction to carry out attack on Malema'Politics
-
Stronger partnerships needed to tackle WC drought, says DA's WindePolitics
-
Sona slap: Parly ‘outraged and disappointed’ by ‘shameful’ conduct of EFF MPPolitics
-
HSF: 'Neither McBride nor Cele’s interpretation of law on Ipid head correct'Politics
-
Sona slap: How Parly deals with poor MP behaviourPolitics
-
EFF claims slap came after security threat on Malema's lifePolitics
-
[OPINION] Sona 2019, a good night for the presidentOpinion
-
[OPINION] Sona 2019: President Ramaphosa must move beyond the platitudesOpinion
-
[OPINION] Just let children beOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Why delays to fixing healthcare are bad news for South AfricansOpinion
-
[OPINION] Are we 'zucked'? The case for regulating FacebookOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] How easy access to alcohol, and adverts, affect women in SAOpinion
Popular Topics
SA’s offshore oil exploration blocks
-
Rand report: Rand regains some ground as dollar rally fadesBusiness
-
Business will back Ramaphosa's reforms, says Cape Chamber of CommerceBusiness
-
Rand hits 1-week low as firm dollar weighsBusiness
-
Unions to Ramaphosa: 'Don't retrench while saving Eskom'Local
-
Twitter hammered as user losses overshadow improving financesBusiness
-
Measures introduced to ignite economic growth paying off, says RamaphosaBusiness
-
George Michael's art collection to go under the hammerLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] 'I have no regrets about the work I have done' - Moshidi MotshegwaLifestyle
-
British actor Albert Finney dead at 82 - familyLifestyle
-
Nelson Mandela’s life and legacy celebrated in London exhibitionLifestyle
-
Priyanka Chopra Jonas had 'panic attack' on wedding dayLifestyle
-
Matthew Perry is back in therapyLifestyle
-
Ramaphosa tees off at Presidential Golf ChallengeLifestyle
-
Bafta suspends 'Bohemian Rhapsody' director Bryan Singer nominationLifestyle
-
Prince Harry and Meghan attend armed forces charity awardsLifestyle
-
New four-year deal for Wallaby FolauSport
-
Amajita qualify for under-20 World Cup with win over BurundiSport
-
Wits duo fined for bringing league into disreputeSport
-
'Motivated' Federer targets ninth Wimbledon crownSport
-
Liverpool post £106 million world record net profitSport
-
Organisers ready for Cape Town leg of Triathlon World CupSport
Popular Topics
-
[WATCH] Dros rape accused found mentally fit to stand trialLocal
-
[WATCH] EFF MP slaps man, now identified as cop, in post-Sona altercationLocal
-
[WATCH] Politicians have their say on Sona 2019Politics
-
[WATCH] Top 5 moments from Sona 2019Politics
-
[WATCH] 'The government took leadership' - Eskom CEOBusiness
-
#GloriaCoalMine: Death toll rises to sixLocal
-
[WATCH] Why Bushiri’s supporters love him so muchLocal
-
[WATCH] Ramaphosa: I will sing Thuma Mina if EFF wins electionsPolitics
-
[WATCH] EWN On The Couch: Chester Williams on Varsity Cup & coaching stylesSport
-
[LISTEN] South Africans not doing enough to safeguard themselves online – studyLocal
-
[LISTEN] Bloody brilliant! New emoji to challenge stigma around periodsLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] What you need to know about menopauseLocal
-
[LISTEN] Dept puts Valhalla Primary & Hoërskool Driehoek under spotlightLocal
-
[LISTEN] NPA boss Shamila Batohi 'has her work cut out for her'Local
-
[LISTEN] Father speaks out after Taxify driver allegedly stabs daughter, friendLocal
-
[LISTEN] Amanda Black on abuse: 'If you don't love yourself, you are vulnerable'Lifestyle
-
[LISTEN] WC average salaries overtake Gauteng. Here's whyBusiness
-
[LISTEN] 'Sexy, stylish & influential' Siv Ngesi shares personal money secretsBusiness
[CARTOON] PerSONA non grata
-
[CARTOON] Two-Faced MalemaPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Agrizzi 'Fesses UpLocal
-
[CARTOON] Fat Cats 'n RatsPolitics
-
[CARTOON] RIPTukuAfrica
-
[CARTOON] Spanners in the WorksPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Not One To Blow His Own Trumpet...Politics
-
[CARTOON] They have your back, Theresa!World
-
[CARTOON] Cyril The BurgermasterPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Unity In Action?Politics
- Sat
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 33°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 34°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 22°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 22°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 23°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 22°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 22°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 22°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 34°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 38°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 33°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 20°C
- Mon
- 33°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 34°C
- 20°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 20°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 16°C
GDE investigates dozens of unreported sexual abuse at Valhalla Primary School
The 55-year-old man appeared in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Friday and will remain in custody until his next appearance in a week.
JOHANNESBURG – Investigations are now underway to establish why it took Valhalla Primary School months to report the sexual abuse of dozens of pupils to the Gauteng Education Department.
The accused teacher is facing seven sexual assault charges relating to 20 girls aged between 10 and 13 years old.
The 55-year-old man appeared in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Friday and will remain in custody until his next appearance in a week.
The Gauteng Education department's Steve Mabona says, “Why was there no any action, we need to understand because this came after training that was conducted by Tshwane metro on safety and awareness, that’s when learners came out with this information.
“But before that, some learners interacted with educators but this matter was left unattended.”
Timeline
-
[WATCH] Valhalla teacher accused of sexual abuse appears in court19 hours ago
-
Centurion teacher accused of sexual assault to remain in custody20 hours ago
-
10 pupils injured in Hoërskool Driehoek walkway collapse released from hospitalone day ago
-
Parents, teachers urged not to interfere in Valhalla sexual abuse case2 days ago
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 8 February 20192 hours ago
-
Police confirm EFF reported possible threat against Malema2 hours ago
-
Mother of Sans Souci learner says won't stop fightingone hour ago
-
SA’s offshore oil exploration blocks13 hours ago
-
[WATCH] EFF MP slaps man, now identified as cop, in post-Sona altercation22 hours ago
-
EFF: 'Post-Sona altercation was distraction to carry out attack on Malema'13 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.