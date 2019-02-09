Popular Topics
GDE investigates dozens of unreported sexual abuse at Valhalla Primary School

The 55-year-old man appeared in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Friday and will remain in custody until his next appearance in a week.

35 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Investigations are now underway to establish why it took Valhalla Primary School months to report the sexual abuse of dozens of pupils to the Gauteng Education Department.

The accused teacher is facing seven sexual assault charges relating to 20 girls aged between 10 and 13 years old.

The 55-year-old man appeared in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Friday and will remain in custody until his next appearance in a week.

The Gauteng Education department's Steve Mabona says, “Why was there no any action, we need to understand because this came after training that was conducted by Tshwane metro on safety and awareness, that’s when learners came out with this information.

“But before that, some learners interacted with educators but this matter was left unattended.”

