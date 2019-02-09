Duduzane Zuma, Fana Hlongwane to cross-exmaine Vytjie Mentor at Zondo commission

This will be the first time a witness will be cross-examined at the inquiry since it began last year.

JOHANNESBURG - Former African National Congress MP Vytjie Mentor will appear for cross-examination at the Zondo commission of inquiry on Monday.

This will be the first time a witness will be cross-examined at the inquiry since it began last year.

Mentor will be cross-examined by Duduzane Zuma and controversial businessman Fana Hlongwane, both of whom she implicated during her testimony.

Mentor testified that she had rejected an offer by the Gupta family to take over from Barbara Hogan as Public Enterprises minister in exchange for dropping the South African Airways Johannesburg-Mumbai route in favour of Gupta-linked airline Jet Airways.

She also told the commission that Zuma introduced her to Hlongwane on a flight to Dubai, but she later backtracked on her testimony after getting names mixed up and apologised to the commission, saying she realised after looking Hlongwane up on the internet that it was not him that the young Zuma had introduced her to.