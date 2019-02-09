Duduzane Zuma, Fana Hlongwane to cross-exmaine Vytjie Mentor at Zondo commission
This will be the first time a witness will be cross-examined at the inquiry since it began last year.
JOHANNESBURG - Former African National Congress MP Vytjie Mentor will appear for cross-examination at the Zondo commission of inquiry on Monday.
This will be the first time a witness will be cross-examined at the inquiry since it began last year.
Mentor will be cross-examined by Duduzane Zuma and controversial businessman Fana Hlongwane, both of whom she implicated during her testimony.
Mentor testified that she had rejected an offer by the Gupta family to take over from Barbara Hogan as Public Enterprises minister in exchange for dropping the South African Airways Johannesburg-Mumbai route in favour of Gupta-linked airline Jet Airways.
She also told the commission that Zuma introduced her to Hlongwane on a flight to Dubai, but she later backtracked on her testimony after getting names mixed up and apologised to the commission, saying she realised after looking Hlongwane up on the internet that it was not him that the young Zuma had introduced her to.
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 8 February 2019
-
Mantashe: ‘I was never under Bosasa's payroll’
-
Pakistani nationals arrested for killing woman, dismembering her body
-
Mother of Sans Souci learner says won't stop fighting
-
[WATCH] EFF MP slaps man, now identified as cop, in post-Sona altercation
-
EFF says Dlamini acted to protect Malema during post-Sona altercation
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.