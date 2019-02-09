Chiefs, Pirates take home 1 point each in Soweto Derby

Chiefs opened the scoring in the 53rd minute with a penalty from Daniel Cardoso, thereafter Pirates hit back with a goal from Thembinkosi Lorch in the 80th minute.

CAPE TOWN - Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates played to a 1-all draw in their Absa Premiership derby at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Pirates are now unbeaten in the 12 derby clashes against Chiefs.

Meanwhile, log leaders Wits slipped up against Highlands Park losing 2-1.

Highlands Park showed serious character come back from a goal down to win 2-1.

The result leaves the Clever Boys just three points clear of second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns, who still have three games in hand.

Micho: "This was not just an ordinary match. Both teams showed intention to win. It was a good game of football." pic.twitter.com/myXqaa2YkP — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) February 9, 2019