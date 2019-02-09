Chiefs, Pirates take home 1 point each in Soweto Derby
Chiefs opened the scoring in the 53rd minute with a penalty from Daniel Cardoso, thereafter Pirates hit back with a goal from Thembinkosi Lorch in the 80th minute.
CAPE TOWN - Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates played to a 1-all draw in their Absa Premiership derby at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
Chiefs opened the scoring in the 53rd minute with a penalty from Daniel Cardoso, thereafter Pirates hit back with a goal from Thembinkosi Lorch in the 80th minute.
Pirates are now unbeaten in the 12 derby clashes against Chiefs.
Meanwhile, log leaders Wits slipped up against Highlands Park losing 2-1.
Highlands Park showed serious character come back from a goal down to win 2-1.
The result leaves the Clever Boys just three points clear of second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns, who still have three games in hand.
90 + 5'| #KC 1 : 1 #OP— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) February 9, 2019
Full time score: (Cardoso. pen 53') Kaizer Chiefs 1 : 1 Orlando Pirates (Lorch 80')#TheBattleIsOn #HailTheChief #SowetoDerby #WozaNazo pic.twitter.com/exfpFUJNPR
Micho: "This was not just an ordinary match. Both teams showed intention to win. It was a good game of football." pic.twitter.com/myXqaa2YkP— Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) February 9, 2019
Middendorp: I won't say I'm happy with the results because we came here looking for results. So, no I'm not happy. I can't be happy. #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/enrBynMfDP— Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) February 9, 2019
