5 killed, 12 injured in Westonaria crash

Shortly before 6pm, paramedics from ER24 and other services arrived on the scene where they found the taxi on the side of the road.

A taxi crash which killed five in Westonaria. Picture: Arrive Alive.
17 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Five people have been killed and at least twelve others sustained moderate to serious injuries when a taxi overturned several times along the R28 in Westonaria, west of Johannesburg on Saturday evening.

Shortly before 6pm, paramedics from ER24 and other services arrived on the scene where they found the taxi on the side of the road.

All of the taxi's occupants were ejected from the vehicle. Paramedics found five people with fatal injuries.

TThe passengers were declared dead on the scene. The injured occupants were treated on the scene and rushed to nearby hospitals for further medical care.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident is not yet known.

