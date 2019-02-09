40 computers among property lost in Holy Cross school fire

On Thursday a fire destroyed three classrooms and a computer room at the school in Zonnebloem.

CAPE TOWN - Teachers at the Holy Cross Primary School in Cape Town have met with parents after a devastating fire.

Grade R, four and seven classrooms have been gutted.

School management says forty computers have also been lost.

Tables, chairs and learners’ books are among the other resources that went up in flames.

Teacher and school governing body representative, Andrè Thomas, says a room normally used for music classes, prayer and assembly, will now have to double up as a classroom.

“We have two grade seven classes with plus-minus 33 to 34 learners in a class. The grade seven class that lost their class, they will go into the Mother Bernada Centre for time being and we will teach them on that side.”

Thomas says they’ve received some donations but adds more is needed.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.