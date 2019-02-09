27 Freedom Run commemorates anniversary of Madiba's release from prison

The event commemorates the 29th year since Nelson Mandela's release from Victor Verster Prison, now known as Drakenstein Correctional Centre.

CAPE TOWN - MEC of Cultural Affairs and Sport Anroux Marais today hosts the annual 27 Freedom Run at the Drakenstein Correctional Centre.

The event commemorates the 29th year since Nelson Mandela's release from Victor Verster Prison, now known as Drakenstein Correctional Centre.

After 27 years in prison, Madiba was released on 11 February 1990.

Spokesperson for the MEC, Stacy McLean says this special event gives South Africans a unique opportunity to follow in Madiba’s footsteps towards building a democratic society.

McLean says hundreds of people this morning gathered to participate in the various races part of the 27 Freedom Run.