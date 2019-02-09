Popular Topics
27 Freedom Run commemorates anniversary of Madiba's release from prison

The event commemorates the 29th year since Nelson Mandela's release from Victor Verster Prison, now known as Drakenstein Correctional Centre.

A picture taken on February 11, 1990 shows Nelson Mandela (C) and his then-wife Winnie raising their fists and saluting cheering crowd upon Mandela's release from the Victor Verster prison near Paarl. Picture: AFP.
A picture taken on February 11, 1990 shows Nelson Mandela (C) and his then-wife Winnie raising their fists and saluting cheering crowd upon Mandela's release from the Victor Verster prison near Paarl. Picture: AFP.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - MEC of Cultural Affairs and Sport Anroux Marais today hosts the annual 27 Freedom Run at the Drakenstein Correctional Centre.

The event commemorates the 29th year since Nelson Mandela's release from Victor Verster Prison, now known as Drakenstein Correctional Centre.

After 27 years in prison, Madiba was released on 11 February 1990.

Spokesperson for the MEC, Stacy McLean says this special event gives South Africans a unique opportunity to follow in Madiba’s footsteps towards building a democratic society.

McLean says hundreds of people this morning gathered to participate in the various races part of the 27 Freedom Run.

