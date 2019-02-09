Pakistani nationals arrested for killing woman, dismembering her body

It's understood Precious Mohlale Magagane's dismembered body was found disposed of at different places along the Burgersfort-Lydenburg road by police.

JOHANNESBURG - Two Pakistani nationals have been arrested for the murder of a 36-year-old woman in Burgersfort, Limpopo.

It's understood Precious Mohlale Magagane's dismembered body was found disposed of at different places along the Burgersfort-Lydenburg road by police.

The body parts will be taken to the police’s forensics department for DNA analysis.

Magagane was reported missing in December last year.

The police recovered a 9mm pistol, ammunition and a motor vehicle. A cellphone belonging to the deceased was also recovered from the seized Vehicle. The motive for the murder is unknown at this stage.

The police’s Motlafela Mojapelo says the suspects aged 24 and 28-years-old are facing charges of kidnapping, murder, possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition and possession of suspected stolen property.

“The two were arrested following an intensive crime intelligence operation that was conducted after it emerged that certain suspects could be involved in her disappearance. The two have already appeared in court

on Friday and the case has been remanded to 15 February for further investigations.”